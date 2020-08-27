Twins won’t play Thursday’s game against Tigers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday afternoon they will not play their scheduled game against the Detroit Tigers Thursday night.

The move comes as a number of teams have been putting a pause on business as usual, in the aftermath of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Teams with the NBA sat out playoff games on Wednesday, along with the WNBA.

The Twins released a statement on their Twitter account saying, “The Minnesota Twins remain committed to using our platforms to push for racial justice and equality. Therefore, we fully respect our players for their decision to not play tonight’s game versus the Detroit Tigers.”

The statement went on to reference the recent shooting of Jacob Blake, on top of the killing of George Floyd, as evidence of a need to call greater attention to the continued unrest in the country.

“The recent shooting of Jacob Blake, a mere three months after the killing of George Floyd, shows again that real change is necessary and far overdue in our country,” the statement continued. “And it is our responsibility to continue playing a role in efforts to effect meaningful reform. We stand in solidarity with the Black community and, as full partners with others in the Twin Cities and beyond, we are committed to creating the change we want to see in the world - where everyone is protected, safe and welcome. There is no place for racism, inequality or injustice in our society.”

CBS Sports is also reporting postponements of the Phillies-Nationals and A’s-Rangers matches.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized the state’s National Guard to Kenosha Wednesday night. The 500 troops will be deployed to support local law enforcement with the violence that’s erupted following the police shooting of Blake.

Meanwhile, a teenager from Illinois was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and another wounded during the latest night of unrest. Cell phone video appears to show a a young white man opening fire in the middle of the street with a rifle.

There were riots in downtown Minneapolis following Blake’s shooting, as people smashed storefronts and looted buildings, motivated by a rumor of a fatal police shooting.

The rioting happened Wednesday night after police say a crowd mistook a man’s suicide for a fatal police shooting. The looting started at the Target store on Nicollet Mall and spread to businesses up and down the commercial corridor.

