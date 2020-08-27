Advertisement

Titan Machinery: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP)

Titan Machinery Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $6.4 million.

The West Fargo, North Dakota-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The agriculture and construction equipment seller posted revenue of $303.5 million in the period.

Titan Machinery expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 85 cents per share.

Titan Machinery shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 26% in the last 12 months.

