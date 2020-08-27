Advertisement

RedHawks sweep doubleheader, clinch series win over Winnipeg

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks baseball logo.
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks baseball logo.(KVLY)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (FM RedHawks) - Forrestt Allday hit two home runs, including a walk-off solo shot over the right-field fence in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 2, to lead the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (20-27) to a pair of victories, by a score of 7-4 and 4-3, over the Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-22) in a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks defeated Winnipeg 7-4 in Game 1 thanks to a five-run fifth inning and home runs from Allday and Dylan Kelly.

Trailing 3-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, the RedHawks took advantage of four Goldeyes errors and just one hit to score five runs and take a commanding 7-3 lead. Winnipeg got one run back later in the game, but Bret Helton (3-1, 3.03 ERA) shut the door in the seventh inning to earn his first save of the season.

Ryan Williams (4-3, 3.23 ERA) picked up the win for Fargo-Moorhead after giving up four runs on six hits in 6.0 innings pitched. Winnipeg starter Brandon Cumpton (2-2, 2.33 ERA) got the loss after giving up seven runs (two earned) on five hits in 5.0 innings pitched.

Kevin McGovern (1-1, 3.46 ERA) made his first start for the RedHawks in Game 2 against his former team and pitched well, giving up three runs on five hits over 4.0 innings of work. Neither team scored a run after the fourth inning until Forrestt Allday belted a ball onto Albrecht Boulevard in the seventh inning to seal the 4-3 victory for the RedHawks.

Tyler Wilson (1-2, 3.62 ERA) earned the win, his first of the season, after pitching a scoreless seventh inning in relief. Ryan Flores (0-0, 3.68 ERA) bridged the middle innings, giving up just one hit in 2.0 innings on the mound.

The RedHawks will finish their four-game series with the Goldeyes on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field before the teams start a three-game Winnipeg “home” series in Fargo on Friday evening. First pitch for Thursday night’s contest is set for 7:02 p.m.

LHP John Anderson (2-2, 2.40 ERA) is scheduled to start for the RedHawks against Winnipeg LHP Mitchell Lambson (4-2, 2.94 ERA) in Thursday’s game.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Twins won’t play Thursday’s game against Tigers

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins will not play their scheduled game against the Detroit Tigers Thursday night.

Sports

A 2nd day of NBA playoff games halted over racial injustice

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
While players and teams from baseball, the WNBA, MLS and tennis sat out their competitions Wednesday night, NBA players and coaches met for nearly three hours in a Disney hotel to determine next steps, including whether the season should continue.

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 26

Updated: 18 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KX4 - VOD

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - August 26

Updated: 22 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Urgency for Fargo Davies Football with new head coach

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alex Egan
Wayne Werremeyer enters this fall taking over the Fargo Davies football program.

Bison Huddle

NDSU Completes 2022 Football Schedule With Drake, North Carolina A&T

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Beth Hoole
North Dakota State has completed its 2022 football schedule with the addition of two home games against Drake and North Carolina A&T, director of athletics Matt Larsen announced Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Sports

NDSU’s Wegner Named to FCS Punter of the Year Award Watch List

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
North Dakota State’s Garret Wegner is one of 22 punters on the preseason watch list for the 2020 FCS Punter of the Year Award announced Wednesday, Aug. 26, by the Augusta Sports Council.

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - August 25

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

News - You can watch the Oct. 3rd Bison football game on KVLY

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
recurring recording of Valley Today on KX4