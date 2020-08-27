Advertisement

Opportunity Abounds In Night 2 Of The GOP Convention

By Anna Johnson
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Charlotte, N.C. (Valley News Live) - Melanie Trump, Nicholas Sandman and Cris Peterson were among the speakers Tuesday night that received praise for their speeches. Some were critical of the media and activist groups while others emphasized a contrast between their positivity-based message and the speeches of the DNC Convention, many of which criticized President Trump.

WI Farmer Takes The GOP Convention Stage

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Cris Peterson, owner of a farm in Grantsburg Wisconsin, made a speech at the convention highlighting President Trump’s support of the ag industry and foreign trade.

WH Deputy Comm. Director Morganstern

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Brian Morgenstern, White House Deputy Communications Director and Deputy Press Secretary, tells us what the President is waiting for to send out another stimulus check and whether the payroll ‘holiday’ will turn into a permanent tax cut for Americans.

Congressman Armstrong Is Back From The House Vote In DC

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Anna Johnson
Congressman Kelly Armstrong just returned to ND from D.C. where Speaker Of The House Pelosi called for an emergency vote on the USPS Bill. Congressman Armstrong shares why it was nothing more than an expensive political stunt.

Lara Trump Contrasts GOP and DNC Conventions

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
By Anna Johnson
Advisor To The Trump Campaign, Lara Trump, gives an overview of the GOP Convention and the contrast between President Trump’s first-term successes and VP Biden’s decades of failed policies.

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

President Trump Has A Banner Day At The GOP Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT
|
By Anna Johnson
President Trump received his delegate votes and a favorable crowd at the GOP Convention in Charlotte, where he appeared live.

Shocking COVID Test Results In NFL

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT
|
By Anna Johnson
The NFL tested players and received 77 positive tests... but ran them again and all 77 were negative. This puts the nations test numbers into question.

Speaker Pelosi Calls For Vote On USPS, Rep. Armstrong Challenges Motives

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT
|
By Anna Johnson
Despite having adjourned for Labor Day and widely communicated concerns for health and safety, the House was called back for a special vote on a USPS Bill by Speaker, Nancy Pelosi.