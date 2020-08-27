ND native in Hurricane Laura’s path: ‘This was a whole different ballgame.’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After graduating from the University of Mary in Bismarck this spring, Fargo native Liz Heintzman hit the road to start her career as a traveling physical therapist. First stop: Orange, Texas.

“Smallest town I’ve ever lived in, but it’s nice!” Heintzman laughed.

However, Heintzman says she never expected to find herself in the path of a hurricane.

“I had no idea. I didn’t even know it was hurricane season. I didn’t know what to expect with a hurricane.”

Heintzman says as forecasts became more serious, so did her stress levels.

“When it went from a ’cat’ two to cat three, you could feel the mood change in the clinic and in the town,” Heintzman said.

She says she and a co-worker packed up their belongings Monday and evacuated Tuesday morning to a hotel just outside of Austin, Texas.

“It’s so much different than a flood. I mean, we have floods all the time. My parents’ house in Fargo is in a flood zone, so I’ve dealt with that, but this was a whole different ballgame,” Heintzman said.

Heintzman says thankfully the brunt of Laura missed Orange, but says most of the town is still without power and riddled with debris.

“We got lucky that it moved a bit to the east,” she said.

Heintzman says she and her co-worker are making their way back to Orange today to start helping with clean-up efforts.

“We have some elderly patients that stayed and they told us they were staying, so if we can get to them we’re gonna go check on them,” she said.

Heintzman says while she hopes to be back to work sometime next week, but if that’s not the case she plans to stay and give back to her new neighbors.

“There’s been way too many people that have helped my family not lose their house in floods, that these people have done a lot for me down here, so I’m definitely going to stay down and make sure as many people as we can get help,” Heintzman said.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.