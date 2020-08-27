Advertisement

Moorhead brewery launching new “Black is Beautiful” beer

Black is Beautiful beer
Black is Beautiful beer(KVLY)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Junkyard Brewing in Moorhead has come up with a new beer to create a more racially inclusive community.

It’s called “Black is Beautiful.” The beer was started amid a nationwide call for change to raise awareness of black people’s injustices every day. The brewery will donate every cent to local organizations of color.

" This beer and these donations will contribute to some healing in the community and bring our community together,” said Junkyard Brewing Owner Aaron Juhnke. “The mission of the “Black is Beautiful to just make the beer community more inclusive.”

You can get the beer for $12 for a 25-ounce can.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

