GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UND Campus Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s death on campus.

Authorities found the body on Aug. 26 around 9:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Berkley Dr.

Police say early indications are the person took their own life and there is no threat to the public at this time.

The man’s name is not being released.

