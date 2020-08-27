Advertisement

Grand Forks Police warn of high-risk sex offender

Grand Forks, ND Police are now warning the community about a high-risk sex offender living in the city.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is warning the community about a high-risk sex offender now living in the city.

90-year-old Roger Whaley is living at 1024 University Ave.--that’s about three blocks from the Grand Forks YMCA Family Center.

Whaley was convicted in 2017 of having child pornography on his computer. The images depicted young boys and girls engaging in sexual activity.

High-risk sex offenders are considered the most likely to re-offend.

