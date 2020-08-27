Advertisement

Fargo, West Fargo PS offering lunches for students doing virtual, hybrid learning

Lunch
Lunch(KY3)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Valley News Live) -

Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools want to make sure all students have meals during the upcoming school year.

Whether kids are learning in-person or virtually, each school district said parents can pre-order a weekly meal box by completing an online form.

The Director of Food Service for West Fargo said students doing hybrid learning will get a three day meal pack that will be sent home on their last day of in-person learning.

”For the virtual learning, we will be doing a five-day meal pack where parents can get a pack of five breakfast and five lunch,” said Dana Rieth, West Fargo Public Schools Director of Food Service. “And those will be priced according to their status.”

You can find the link for West Fargo and Fargo here.

