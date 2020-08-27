Fargo, West Fargo PS offering lunches for students doing virtual, hybrid learning

(Valley News Live) -

Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools want to make sure all students have meals during the upcoming school year.

Whether kids are learning in-person or virtually, each school district said parents can pre-order a weekly meal box by completing an online form.

The Director of Food Service for West Fargo said students doing hybrid learning will get a three day meal pack that will be sent home on their last day of in-person learning.

”For the virtual learning, we will be doing a five-day meal pack where parents can get a pack of five breakfast and five lunch,” said Dana Rieth, West Fargo Public Schools Director of Food Service. “And those will be priced according to their status.”

