Event held by NDSU Campus Organization raises concerns

The welcome week event help by BisonCatholic has raised concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The welcome week event help by BisonCatholic has raised concerns over the spread of COVID-19.(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

While NDSU is putting guidelines in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, one event has raised some concerns. The Bisoncatholic Organization held a welcome week event on August 24th. One concerned student, who wanted to keep their identity private, sent pictures to our whistleblower hotline, saying that the event did not follow social distancing or mask guidelines.

“They should have been enforcing it from the get-go,” said the student “it’s not like this thing just started. It’s not like NDSU just said to do these things. This has been known for months and it just seems like they completely ignored it.”

St. Paul’s Newman Center released an email statement, saying that they did their best at the event to adhere to guidelines, including encouraging masks and social distancing.

The event was held at Roosevelt Park which is not a part of the NDSU campus. According to this written statement from the University the group did not break school guidelines as they were not meeting on campus, however it was decided that this was a “risky” activity for group affiliated with the University.

Bison Catholic said that they will now adhere to University rules in the future, but some, like the anonymous student who reported the incident, worry it’s too late.

“If they’re going to hold an event affiliated with NDSU itself, an NDSU affiliated name or anything associated with that group. They should be compliant with NDSU Policy.” Said the student.

Bisoncatholic also said in their statement that they aren't aware of anyone who went to the event who tested positive for COVID-19 and encouraged students who attended the event to take advantage of the free testing provided by NDSU as they return to the classroom.

BisonCatholic said they will “strive to do even better for future events” and will be working with NDSU staff to ensure a safe environment in the future. 

