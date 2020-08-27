Advertisement

Clean Up Week cancelled in Moorhead

(KFYR)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Attention Moorhead residents: That junk piling up in your garage might have to sit there a little longer.

The city is cancelling the free, curb-side pick up of junk, known as Clean Up Week. Instead, you can drop it off at the solid waster transfer station.

The city posted on Facebook, saying the decision is based on COVID-19 concerns and safety guidance from the Minnesota Dept. of Health.

If you’re itching to clean up the house, there is still hope to unload that junk! You can drop off your garbage, free of charge, from Sept. 14 - Sept. 18.

Hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More info on free drop off here

