A look inside the classroom this Fall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students will soon walk through the doors of their school for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the world.

For kids in Fargo, it will look different the moment they are dropped off.

“Instead of going to the playground, instead of going right to the cafeteria, they are going to go directly to the classroom and they will have time from 8:05 to 8:20 to eat breakfast,” Dr. Liann Hanson, Centennial Elementary Principal, said.

In the classroom, teachers are trying to keep a sense of normalcy while enforcing the necessary safety precautions.

“Sanitizer when they come in the room,” Megan Linstaedt, a first-grade teacher, said. “Anytime they leave the room, they will be sanitizing as well so that way we are not transferring germs. When they come in, they will just be seeing me.”

Every student will wear a mask, wash their hands periodically throughout the day, and desks are spaced out all facing the same direction, but schools are finding ways to just let kids be kids.

“We’ve talked about bringing them outside,” Linstaedt said. “We could do a story outside so the mask is off, it feels a little bit more normal.”

The way students check out books, travel down the halls, and even eat their meals. A lot will look different as social distancing comes into play. That’s why teachers are asking families to help prepare.

Practice wearing a mask at home so your child feels more comfortable, and practice opening up foods and drinks as things will be individually wrapped at school.

Linstaedt says through all the changes, one thing will always remain the same.

“I’m excited to be with the kids because kids just bring so much joy to your life,” Linstaedt said. “When that light bulb moment goes off that they can read on their own, or they can solve a math problem, or write a story all by themselves, it’s so exciting to be a part of that journey.”

Principal Hanson says what you see at one school will mostly coincide with what you see at all schools as the district has a set standard for what they expect to see.

