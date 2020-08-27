337 Covid cases, 1 additional death in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 337 new cases of COVID-19 along with one new death in the state.

In total, 139 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 4.83%.

There are now 1,995 active cases in North Dakota, with 61 patients hospitalized.

