337 Covid cases, 1 additional death in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 337 new cases of COVID-19 along with one new death in the state.

In total, 139 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 4.83%.

There are now 1,995 active cases in North Dakota, with 61 patients hospitalized.

