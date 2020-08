Washington, D.C. (Valley News Live) - Brian Morgenstern, White House Deputy Communications Director and Deputy Press Secretary, tells us what the President is waiting for to send out another stimulus check and whether the payroll ‘holiday’ will turn into a permanent tax cut for Americans.

