Vice President Mike Pence coming to MN on Friday

DULUTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Minnesota this week.

He will be in Duluth on Friday, Aug. 28th.

According to the Trump Campaign, he is visiting to “promote President Donald J. Trump’s America First agenda.”

He will speak at the Clure Public Marine Terminal at 12:30 p.m.

The event is General Admission, with doors opening at 10:30 a.m.

After his stop in Duluth, he will head to Traverse City, Michigan, where he will host a Make America Great Again Event.

President Donald Trump was in Mankato, Minnesota last week.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.