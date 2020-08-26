Urgency for Fargo Davies Football with new head coach

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Wayne Werremeyer enters this fall taking over the Fargo Davies football program.

“I think anytime you can be consistent, anytime you can simplify the game a little bit and look complex on the field but we’re simple on paper and just be consistent that’s huge for high school kids because they only have a limited number of hours,” Werremeyer said.

He hopes his experience as an assistant for the Eagles will help with the consistency for his team.

Even though it’s a new voice for the players to listen to.

“He expects a lot out of us. He works us hard, he pushes us, but he motivates us and encourages us,” senior Colten Alme said.

“Coach Werremeyer is a little bit more intense,” senior Ethan Entze adds. “You know he wants the best for us. He pushes us. He yells at us sometimes but you want a coach that yells at you rather than sitting there not saying anything.”

The pandemic has forced the NDHSAA and the EDC to alter the schedule this year and there won’t be any cross state games at the AAA level.

Prior to this year teams would have the ability to learn some things in non-conference action before turning their attention to games that matter for playoff standings.

That luxury is gone.

“Every game matters. You might’ve come out in the first couple of games and maybe your rotation was a little bit longer in those non-conference games because if you won you won, if you lost you lost,” Werremeyer said. “But now with every game counting to the standings you have to ready to roll and you have to be on your “A” game from day one.”

His players understand the urgency to start the season the right way.

“Especially this year with a new coach it’s going to be tough but we just, we’ve got to practice even harder, we’ve got to be completely 100 percent crisp and ready to go,” Alme said.

“With this first game now you’ve got to get ready right away. You can’t lose that first game because that first game could determine if you make the playoffs or if you don’t make the playoffs,” Entze adds.

The first test for Werremeyer and the Eagles comes Friday, August 28, in Grand Forks against Grand Forks Central.

