Records: Man involved in Fargo police standoff choked and beat his ex-girlfriend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was arrested at Fargo South High School Tuesday after a standoff with police assaulted his ex-girlfriend and smashed in her windshield, according to court documents.

Michael Manwell Bell, 24, was charged in Cass County District Court on Wednesday with terrorizing-domestic violence, two counts of domestic violence, preventing arrest, and criminal mischief.

Investigators said his former girlfriend was choked multiple times throughout the course of a night causing her to fall in and out of consciousness.

The situation reportedly began on Tuesday at around 9 p.m.

Bell’s ex-girlfriend told police the couple broke up a couple days before meeting up and believed Bell wanted to discuss their relationship.

Instead, she accused Bell of beating her and holding a knife to her neck multiple times.

Investigators said they observed bruising on her wrist, head, neck and arms consistent with her claims.

We are not identifying the ex-girlfriend since she’s being treated as a victim of domestic violence.

When she tried to escape, his former girlfriend said Bell jumped on her vehicle, smashed in her windshield, and rode on top of her car for a few blocks, according to court documents.

Bell eventually showed up to Fargo South High School where police were talking to his former girlfriend, but officers said he refused to get out of his vehicle when instructed.

Fargo police later used OC pepper ball and OC gas, but Bell exited the vehicle after nearly three hours when officers finally used liquid OC pepper spray, according to court documents.

Investigators said they asked Bell why he didn’t get out of the vehicle when commanded, and he responded, it was a game.

Police believed Bell was armed at the time, but he was cooperative after leaving the vehicle.

