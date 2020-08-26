Weather
Invest In Your Valley
Sports
Video
Contests
Back To School
COVID-19 Updates
KVLY Livestream
Closings
Request Closings Login
Home
News
Regional
National
International
Entertainment
Economy
Education
Environment
Science
Technology
COVID-19 Updates
Back To School
KVLY Livestream
KX4 Livestream
Fargo CW Livestream
CBS News Live
City Of Fargo Livestream
Healthier Me
Election Results
Weather
Maps
River Levels
Road Conditions
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Cash Wise Photo Contest
Request Closings Login
Skycam Network
Headlines
Sports
Scoreboard
Bison Huddle
Bison Football Show
UND Corner
Sports Videos
About Us
Meet the Team
News/Weather App Support
Valley News Live Jobs
Advertise With Us
Invest In Your Valley
VNL Ad Solutions
Video
POVnow
North Dakota Today
Valley Today
Community
Community Calendar
What's On
NBC
CBS All Access
CW
MeTV
Heroes & Icons
Contests
VNL Deals
VNL Employment
Submit Photos & Video
Full Court Press with Greta VanSusteren
Circle Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Midwest Grill'n
Mr. Food
BREAKING: MN law enforcement are investigating death of woman on the White Earth Indian Reservation
Dismiss Breaking News Alerts Bar
2 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
NDT - Identifying Vaping Devices
By
Cordell Wagner
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
News - 10:00PM News August 25 -Part 1
Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
News
News - Grand Forks records 110 new COVID-19 cases in one day
Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
News
News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 2
Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
Sports
Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 25
Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
Forecast
Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 25
Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
Latest News
News
News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 3
Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
Forecast
Weather - Noon Weather - August 26
Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4
News
Mr. Food - Carolina Shredded Chicken Sandwich - August 26
Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4
News
News - Noon News August 26 - Part 2
Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4
News
News - BCA Confirms A Death Investigation At The White Earth Indian Reservation
Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4
News
News - Noon News August 26 - Part 1
Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4