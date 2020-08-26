Advertisement

NDSU’s Wegner Named to FCS Punter of the Year Award Watch List

North Dakota State University Bison logo
North Dakota State University Bison logo(Associated Press)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State’s Garret Wegner is one of 22 punters on the preseason watch list for the 2020 FCS Punter of the Year Award announced Wednesday, Aug. 26, by the Augusta Sports Council. The award, created in 2019, honors the nation’s top collegiate punter in the Football Championship Subdivision. The 2020 watch list was compiled based on the 2019 FCS Punter of the Year watch list, the 2019 all-conference teams, the 2019 All-America teams, and the 2020 preseason all-conference teams. Wegner, a senior from Lodi, Wis., averaged 40.5 yards on 53 punts last season and had nine punts of 50-plus yards. He ranked second in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 22 fair catches. Wegner was a third-team FCS All-America selection by Stats Perform and The Associated Press as a sophomore in 2018. The FCS Punter of the Year Award winner will be voted on by the FCS Punter of the Year Award/Ray Guy Award Committee and will be announced after regular season play commences (subject to change based on current COVID-19 updates and decision making by the NCAA and other organizing bodies).

2020 FCS Punter of the Year Award Preseason Watch List

  • Barney Armor, Colgate
  • D.J. Arnson, Northern Arizona
  • Cesar Barajas, Southern
  • JT Bohlken, Illinois State
  • Matt Campbell, The Citadel
  • Cade Coffey, Idaho
  • Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M
  • Nathan Fondacaro, Villanova
  • Andrew Foster, Morehead State
  • Joe Gurley, North Alabama
  • Winston Jones, Nicholls State
  • Ross Kennedy, Drake
  • Matt McRobert, Sam Houston State
  • Andrew Mevis, Fordham
  • Kaleb Mosley, Tennessee State
  • Harry O'Kelly, James Madison
  • Jake Reynolds, Southeast Missouri State
  • Brady Schutt, South Dakota
  • Eric Silvester, Wagner
  • Jon Sot, Harvard
  • Garret Wegner, North Dakota State
  • Daniel Whelan, UC Davis

About the FCS Punter of the Year Award

The Augusta Sports Council created the FCS Punter of the Year Award in 2019 to honor the best punter playing in the FCS division. Among the statistics used to identify the winner is net punting average, number of times punt is downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned with particular emphasis placed on net punting average. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team's success.

