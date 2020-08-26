Advertisement

NDSU: Easy snacks for on-the-go lifestyles

Published: Aug. 26, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Students need brain food as they head back to class this fall.

NDSU’s Dining Center has some great ideas for easy snacks.

Grocery List:

• Whole grain crackers

• Cheese (string cheese and sliced)

• Fresh fruit (apples, bananas, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries)

• Vegetables (carrot sticks, cucumbers)

• Greek yogurt

• Hummus cups

• Nuts (almonds)

• Deli Meat (turkey)

• Pretzels

• Granola

• Honey

• Ingredients for protein bites: Oats, peanut or almond butter, protein powder, honey, craisins

• Ingredients to make homemade trail mix: Roasted peanuts, raisins, chocolate chips, almonds, roasted cashews

1. What food items should you always have on hand so that you can prep snacks quickly?

• Whole grain crackers, cheese, fresh fruits and vegetables (pre-sliced for convenience), Greek yogurt, individual hummus cups, nuts, and deli meat

2. What are some healthy snacks kids could make themselves at home?

1. Apple slices + cheese

2. Carrot sticks + hummus

3. ½ banana + almonds

4. Crackers + cucumbers + deli turkey

5. Greek yogurt + fresh berries + granola

3. What are the best or most popular healthy snacks for college students to grab in between classes?

1. Fresh fruit + a string cheese

2. Made ahead peanut butter protein bites

3. Veggies + pretzels + hummus cup

4. Yogurt + granola + berries 5. Homemade trail mix

