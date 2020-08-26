NDSU: Easy snacks for on-the-go lifestyles
Students need brain food as they head back to class this fall.
NDSU’s Dining Center has some great ideas for easy snacks.
Grocery List:
• Whole grain crackers
• Cheese (string cheese and sliced)
• Fresh fruit (apples, bananas, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries)
• Vegetables (carrot sticks, cucumbers)
• Greek yogurt
• Hummus cups
• Nuts (almonds)
• Deli Meat (turkey)
• Pretzels
• Granola
• Honey
• Ingredients for protein bites: Oats, peanut or almond butter, protein powder, honey, craisins
• Ingredients to make homemade trail mix: Roasted peanuts, raisins, chocolate chips, almonds, roasted cashews
1. What food items should you always have on hand so that you can prep snacks quickly?
• Whole grain crackers, cheese, fresh fruits and vegetables (pre-sliced for convenience), Greek yogurt, individual hummus cups, nuts, and deli meat
2. What are some healthy snacks kids could make themselves at home?
1. Apple slices + cheese
2. Carrot sticks + hummus
3. ½ banana + almonds
4. Crackers + cucumbers + deli turkey
5. Greek yogurt + fresh berries + granola
3. What are the best or most popular healthy snacks for college students to grab in between classes?
1. Fresh fruit + a string cheese
2. Made ahead peanut butter protein bites
3. Veggies + pretzels + hummus cup
4. Yogurt + granola + berries 5. Homemade trail mix
