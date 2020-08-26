Advertisement

NDSU Completes 2022 Football Schedule With Drake, North Carolina A&T

(KVLY)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State has completed its 2022 football schedule with the addition of two home games against Drake and North Carolina A&T, director of athletics Matt Larsen announced Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Both games were scheduled for 2020 but canceled due to the pandemic. NDSU will host Drake in the 2022 season-opener Sept. 3 followed by North Carolina A&T on Sept. 10. The Bison are scheduled to close non-conference play at Arizona on Sept. 17.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule in 2022 will begin on Sept. 24 with NDSU at South Dakota. The Bison will have four conference games before their bye week Oct. 22.

NDSU’s four home conference games in 2022 will be against Youngstown State (Oct. 1), South Dakota State (Oct. 15), Illinois State (Oct. 29) and North Dakota (Nov. 19).

2022 NDSU Football Schedule

Sept. 3 – Drake

Sept. 10 – North Carolina A&T

Sept. 17 – at Arizona

Sept. 24 – at South Dakota*

Oct. 1 – Youngstown State*

Oct. 8 – at Indiana State*

Oct. 15 – South Dakota State*

Oct. 22 – no game

Oct. 29 – Illinois State*

Nov. 5 – at Western Illinois*

Nov. 12 – at Southern Illinois*

Nov. 19 – North Dakota*

*Missouri Valley Football Conference games

