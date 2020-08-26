ND teen sexually assaulted 4-year-old boy, court documents say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Kulm, N.D. teen is facing a sex crime charge after court documents say he assaulted a young boy earlier this month.

18-year-old Zachary Richardson was originally charged with two counts of felony gross sexual imposition, however court records show one of those counts was dropped Wednesday morning.

Court documents say Richardson and the 4-year-old victim live in the same neighborhood, attend speech therapy together and are friends. On the evening of Aug. 4, documents say Richardson and the victim were playing in the victim’s bedroom with a ball. The victim’s mother told investigators the bedroom door was initially open while they played. The victim’s mother says around 8:30 that night, she heard her son yelling a word he uses to describe genitals. She says she saw that the bedroom door was closed, and says she heard Richardson tell her son to be quiet and something along the lines of ‘you’re going to be in trouble.'

The mother says she soon told Richardson to leave and once he did, the mother said she asked her son if Richardson had touched him. The victim told his mom that Richardson did touch his genitals and proceeded to show her how. Documents say the victim later went on to describe the assault in great detail with forensic investigators.

On Aug. 12, officers spoke to Richardson about the allegations. Richardson denied any wrongdoing and told officers he didn’t know how the 4-year-old would be able to describe such events in such detail without experiencing them.

Documents say officers interviewed Richardson’s foster mom on Aug. 13. Richardson’s foster mom told investigators that Richardson has had several assessments and placements into treatments for psychological and social disorders. She said many of Richardson’s therapists and social workers have said Richardson should not be in public alone. Documents say Richardson’s therapists said that Richardson would sexually offend young children if given the chance. Richardson’s foster mom told officers she had taken away all of Richardson’s electronics as he was regularly engaging in sexual and pornographic sites.

Richardson’s foster mom went on to say that they have wanted to secure Richardson in a psychiatric facility as they cannot control him. Documents say Richardson has a history of mistreating, killing and sexually abusing animals as well.

Documents say Richardson’s foster mom and biological dad told officers that they believed the sexual assault allegations against Richardson.

Richardson adamantly denies any sexual abuse. He will be in court again on Sept. 10.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.