ND experts on local, state level work through new CDC guidelines

Alarming new information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confused many nationally.

The CDC said if you come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, were within six feet of distance for at least 15 minutes, and didn't have any symptoms, you may not have to get tested for the virus.

Your situation may change if you have health problems that make you more likely to suffer from a severe illness, or if your doctor or local and state officials want you to get tested.

"To me, it sounds like every day they're coming out with something different," Nick Solie from Fertile, MN. "I guess I feel like we all have to come into contact with it. I think we have to get it, so we build up our antibodies."

Many in the Valley are scratching their heads as experts express concern about the change, saying people without symptoms are responsible for many transmissions.

Those with the North Dakota Department of Health said they're reaching out to the CDC for clarification and will discuss the potential impact on the state's testing guidelines.

Valley News Live reached out to Sanford, and they said they’re still wading through the details and rationale regarding the announcement.

Keep in mind that health experts are learning new things every day about COVID-19, meaning the information we relay to you is constantly changing.

