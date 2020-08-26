Advertisement

ND experts on local, state level work through new CDC guidelines

Asymptomatic people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 may not need to be tested.
Asymptomatic people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 may not need to be tested.(WIFR)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Alarming new information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confused many nationally.

The CDC said if you come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, were within six feet of distance for at least 15 minutes, and didn't have any symptoms, you may not have to get tested for the virus.

Your situation may change if you have health problems that make you more likely to suffer from a severe illness, or if your doctor or local and state officials want you to get tested.

"To me, it sounds like every day they're coming out with something different," Nick Solie from Fertile, MN. "I guess I feel like we all have to come into contact with it. I think we have to get it, so we build up our antibodies."

Many in the Valley are scratching their heads as experts express concern about the change, saying people without symptoms are responsible for many transmissions.

Those with the North Dakota Department of Health said they're reaching out to the CDC for clarification and will discuss the potential impact on the state's testing guidelines.

Valley News Live reached out to Sanford, and they said they’re still wading through the details and rationale regarding the announcement.

Keep in mind that health experts are learning new things every day about COVID-19, meaning the information we relay to you is constantly changing.

Stay with us for the latest.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - Grand Forks records 110 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 -Part 1

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 2

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 3

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

MATBUS says they have safe drivers after dozens of videos show them in crashes

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
A bus driver spills his coffee causing a crash into a parked vehicle. Another runs over someone’s foot. These are just some of the incidents captured on video of MATBUS drivers.

News

News - MATBUS says they have safe drivers after dozens of videos showing crashes

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

News: FPS Virtual Academy

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Virtual Academy

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - August 26

Updated: 57 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY