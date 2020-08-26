Advertisement

More than 3,000 citations issued during Click it or Ticket campaign

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign from July 1 through August 13, 2020 to help save lives on North Dakota roads.

A total of 3,059 citations were attributed to the overtime enforcement patrols. Of the total citations, 1,219 were citations for failure to wear a seat belt and 31 were child restraint citations. Tickets for speeding totaled 1,338. The traffic stops also resulted in 116 other traffic citations (i.e. disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations), 56 uninsured motorists, 103 suspended/revoked license violations, 38 drug arrests, 15 citations for distracted driving, 27 warrants served, and six driving under the influence (DUI) citations.

Of those motor vehicle fatalities that were seat belt eligible in North Dakota in 2019, 46% were not wearing a seat belt. Seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 -Part 1

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Grand Forks records 110 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 2

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 3

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 26

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Carolina Shredded Chicken Sandwich - August 26

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 26 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

News

News - BCA Confirms A Death Investigation At The White Earth Indian Reservation

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 26 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4