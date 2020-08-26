MN law enforcement are investigating death of woman on the White Earth Indian Reservation

WHITE EARTH INDIAN RESERVATION, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances behind the death of a woman at the White Earth Indian Reservation.

The White Earth Tribal Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are working to determine how Beth Renee Hill died, according to a media release.

Hill, 32, was reportedly found dead on August 5 inside a bedroom of a rural home in Mahnomen County where she was staying.

According to BCA, investigators are waiting for the toxicology results from the University of North Dakota Forensic Pathology Center.

Investigators said a preliminary autopsy report found no signs of physical trauma.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Valley News Live it is aware of the death investigation.

A spokeswoman for BCA said the agency doesn’t believe at this time there is an ongoing threat to the public.

More information will become available as the medical examiner’s work and the investigation progresses, according to BCA.

