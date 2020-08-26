MN Attorney General reaches settlement with major car-maker over defective airbags

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Popular car-maker Honda will be paying the state of Minnesota $1.5 million in a settlement over defective airbags.

Attorney General Keith Ellison says that payment is part of a $85 million settlement split between 48 states.

The settlement says Honda failed to tell regulators and consumers about defective airbags put in vehicles that could pose a serious injury to drivers.

Those defective airbags resulted in 14 deaths and more than 200 injuries in the U.S. alone.

Since 2008, Honda has recalled approximately 12.9 million Honda and Acura vehicles that were equipped with the defective bags.

Compensation is available for those who have suffered personal injury or other economic loss due to the airbags in Honda vehicles. For more information about the how to make a claim, click on the link below.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.