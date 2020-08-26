MATBUS says they have safe drivers after dozens of videos show them in crashes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bus driver spills his coffee causing a crash into a parked vehicle. Another runs over someone’s foot. These are just some of the incidents captured on video of MATBUS drivers.

We obtained the videos through an open records request.

On June 19, a driver was traveling along 5th St S in Moorhead when he suddenly tipped over his coffee. Seconds later he crashed into a parked vehicle.

According to a collision report, the driver was cited by police for the wreck that damaged a white pickup. But, luckily no one was hurt.

There are dozens of videos available of collisions with MATBUS drivers that happened in the past year.

There’s one driver who last August hit a woman in front of the Ground Transportation Center in Fargo. A woman is seen falling and getting back up to speak to the driver. He was fired.

There are other videos of drivers hitting parked cars, not stopping at stop signs and causing accidents, and being hit by semis.

In May, a MATBUS driver was traveling in south Moorhead when someone ran a stop sign.

The bus was hit by a woman in the late stages of her pregnancy and she was rushed to the hospital, according to the report.

Matthew Peterson, the assistant transit director for MATBUS, said the reason why it has a high number of accident reports is because even the smallest infraction is documented. He stressed their drivers are safe.

“Just the city of Fargo buses did just over one million of miles on the road last year,” Peterson said. “That’s a lot more than your average household family.”

All the drivers are hired through a third-party contractor called First Transit, which performs background checks. MATBUS doesn’t do them, according to the agency.

“The entire metro area, Dilworth to West Fargo, has skin in the game if you will,” Peterson said. “They all provide funding for this service. And we want to make sure that we’re doing our due diligence and documenting anything that happens to the vehicle.”

Funding to purchase or replace a MATBUS comes from taxpayers and grants.

Peterson added that buses are replaced every 12 to 15 years.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.