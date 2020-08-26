Advertisement

Man arrested after police say he shot a BB gun in West Fargo

Police are on scene of an incident.
Police are on scene of an incident.(AP Images)
Aug. 26, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Police say 39-year-old Levi Glaser of West Fargo was arrested Wednesday afternoon for reckless endangerment and discharge of a firearm within city limits.

Police say just after 2:00 p.m., they were called to Morrison Street in West Fargo for a report that someone shot three BB gun rounds into the back of a random unoccupied vehicle. Glaser was also arrested for interference with officers and criminal mischief.

