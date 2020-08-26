Man accused of shooting Grafton police officer now facing federal drug charges

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of shooting a Grafton Police Officer earlier this month has now been indicted for federal drug trafficking charges.

37-year-old Ruben Cruz is charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine and use of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Cruz has also been indicted by a South Dakota grand jury on a separate drug trafficking charge.

“The defendant in this case walked into that day as an alleged drug dealer. He moved himself beyond being a conspirator, beyond being a drug dealer, a drug dealing conspirator. He moved himself, we allege, to being an attempted cop killer,” U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said.

A federal drug warrant out of South Dakota is what officials say led Grafton-area officers Ruben Cruz just before midnight on Aug. 14. Police say Cruz fled on foot while firing several rounds at law enforcement, striking Grafton Officer Lucas Campoverde at least once in the chest.

“It was the first time in Grafton’s history that gunfire was exchanged with law enforcement in that community,” Wrigley said.

Police say Grafton Officer Casey Jones returned fire and injured Cruz. Officials say Jones has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

South Dakota documents say in march Cruz possessed more than 500 grams of a substance containing meth with intent to distribute it. Prosecutors in both North and South Dakota have agreed the North Dakota indictment will go first.

Wrigley went on to emphasize the importance of this case, highlighting what he described as a ‘long’ last three months for North Dakota law enforcement.

“We’ve had riots in downtown Fargo where men and women in uniform were pelted with bottles, with rocks, insults hurled, anything that could be picked up on the street. We had Officer Holte murdered in the line of duty, Deputy Nord injured in the line of duty and now this,” Wrigley said.

If convicted, Cruz faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in federal prison. Officials say a trial date has tentatively been set for Nov. 3.

