Advertisement

IRS to send out checks to 50,000 people after error

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.

The affected individuals had their part of the economic impact payment (EIP) diverted to pay their spouse’s past-due child support.

The agency identified the error and is set to issue the payments in early-to-mid September.

The IRS will issue the missing portion of the EIP automatically. Affected individuals don’t have to do anything to get the money.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 -Part 1

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Grand Forks records 110 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 2

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 3

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

National

Laura now forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Laura is forecast to rapidly power up into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane, even stronger than previously expected, as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana, swirling wind and water over much of the Gulf of Mexico.

News

10AM News Conference - Press Conference to announce developments in federal investigation stemming from shooting of Grafton Police Officer on August 14th, 2020

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By David Spofford
10AM News Conference - Press Conference to announce developments in federal investigation stemming from shooting of Grafton Police Officer on August 14th, 2020

National

RNC chair on marijuana, party platform

Updated: 19 minutes ago

National

Pressure mounts on Russia to investigate Navalny’s illness

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kremlin said Wednesday it doesn’t want the illness of Russia’s opposition leader, who is in a coma in a German hospital after a suspected poisoning, to affect relations with the West as international pressure mounted on Moscow to investigate Alexei Navalny’s condition.