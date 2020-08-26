Advertisement

Hurricane Laura expected to become devastating Category 4 storm

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Forecasters Hurricane Laura is now expected to rapidly power up into a ‘catastrophic’ Category 4 hurricane — an even stronger storm than previously expected — as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana, gathering wind and water that now covers much of the Gulf of Mexico.

Satellite images show that Laura has become "a formidable hurricane" in recent hours, threatening to smash homes and sink entire communities. It has undergone a remarkable intensification, "and there are no signs it will stop soon, with shear remaining low-to-moderate over the deep warm waters of the central Gulf of Mexico," the National Hurricane Center said in a briefing early Wednesday.

Laura's maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph (175 kph) with higher gusts, forecasters said early Wednesday.

"We are expecting widespread power outages, trees down. Homes and businesses will be damaged," said Donald Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Lake Charles, Louisiana, which is near the bullseye of Laura's forecast track.

“I’m telling you, this is going to be a very serious situation,” Jones said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 -Part 1

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Grand Forks records 110 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 2

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 3

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

National

Hong Kong man first to be reinfected with COVID-19, researchers say

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
The 33-year-old man's immune system seemed to recognize the virus, and he was asymptomatic. It's not clear if that would be the case for everyone.

National

NC woman accused of trying to run over 12-year-olds outside convenience store

Updated: 30 minutes ago
A police officer reportedly witnessed the woman's car come within inches of the girls and was able to get her license plate number before she sped away.

National

'My life flashed before my eyes': Girls, 12, say driver came within inches of hitting them

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
A police officer reportedly witnessed the end of the confrontation and was able to get the suspect's license plate number before she sped away.

National

Residents of Kenosha, Wis., survey damage after night of violent protests

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Many businesses were vandalized and looted, while others were burned to the ground in a night of violent protests following the police shooting of a Black man.