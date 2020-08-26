Grand Forks County reports 110 cases in a single day, leads state in active cases

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The number of active COVID-19 cases in Grand Forks County continues to rise.

Tuesday alone, 110 new cases were added. It accounts for nearly half of the entire state’s count for the day.

On average last week, the daily case count for Grand Forks County was at 35.

The county now has the highest active case count in the state of North Dakota.

“We’ve been doing so much testing,” Mayor Bochenski said. “We have looked at student athletes, we have looked flight students, the greek housing, so we really want to catch things early. That’s an indication of that. We’ve caught these cases early on, and we have been able to get those close contacts also.”

The active case count in Grand Forks County sits at 383.

The mayor says this jump in cases was expected as more college students and a younger crowd return to the city.

“We’ve got a group of young people who have already been the group that has been spreading the virus at a larger degree, and now you put them all together,” Bochenski said. “A lot of them are in their first week of college, their first time away from home. It’s hard to expect that all the right decisions have been made by them.”

110 cases reported in Grand Forks County Tuesday with 51 cases reported from the University of North Dakota.

UND officials tell Valley News Live they are closely monitoring their numbers, and they say wearing masks and social distancing will make a difference.

“It’s kind of scary, but if people are being proactive, then that changes everything for our school,” UND freshman Hannah Schumacher said. “If people are wearing masks and being smart about being in big groups then I feel like we will be fine, but if not, we are going to get sent home.”

Grand Forks Mayor Bochenski says right now it’s important for everyone to follow best practices and anyone who is sick needs to quarantine. They are not considering taking more drastic measures such as restricting area businesses yet as cases for those most at-risk, people over 60, and hospitalizations have not gone up.

