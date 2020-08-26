Fargo Police warn community about another scam

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say they have gotten several calls regarding a scam identifying as Lieutenant Ross Renner.

Police say the scammer tells people to go to their bank to withdraw money. Another caller told police that the scammer was asking about being an expert witness.

Police also say the scammer used technology to spoof their number as the police department’s non emergency number which is (701) 235-4493.

If you see this number pop up on your caller ID, you are asked to not answer it and report it to police.

