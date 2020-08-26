Advertisement

Fargo Police warn community about another scam

Phone scam
Phone scam(MGN)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say they have gotten several calls regarding a scam identifying as Lieutenant Ross Renner.

Police say the scammer tells people to go to their bank to withdraw money. Another caller told police that the scammer was asking about being an expert witness.

Police also say the scammer used technology to spoof their number as the police department’s non emergency number which is (701) 235-4493.

If you see this number pop up on your caller ID, you are asked to not answer it and report it to police.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 -Part 1

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Grand Forks records 110 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 2

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 3

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Noon News August 26 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 26

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Carolina Shredded Chicken Sandwich - August 26

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

News

News - BCA Confirms A Death Investigation At The White Earth Indian Reservation

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 26 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4