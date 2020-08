BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Congressman Kelly Armstrong just returned to ND from D.C. where Speaker Of The House Pelosi called for an emergency vote on the USPS Bill. Congressman Armstrong shares why it was nothing more than an expensive political stunt.

Congressman Kelly Armstrong just returned to ND from D.C. where Speaker Of The House Pelosi called for a vote on the... Posted by POVnow on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.