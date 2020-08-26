Back-to-School: Healthy and easy snack ideas for kids

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Back-to-school schedules requires easy after school snacks!

Brianna Srnsky, a registered dietician at Sanford Health, shared some great options on North Dakota Today.

Here are the recipes:

Peanut Butter Oat Balls

- Ingredients

1 cup quick oats

1/2 cup peanut butter

1 Tbsp. ground flax seed

2 Tbsp. wheat germ

1/3 cup honey

1/2 cup mini baking M&M’s or mini chocolate chips

- Instructions

Mix all the ingredients together either in a mixing bowl with a spoon or a Kitchen-Aid mixer with paddle attachment. Place mixture in refrigerator for about 15 minutes, or until chilled enough to roll into balls without being too sticky.

When chilled and not as sticky, roll into balls and place on a piece of parchment paper on a plate and place in refrigerator, until set.

Can now place balls in an airtight container in the refrigerator and eat at your leisure. :) Enjoy!

Build-you-own Snack Mix

- Ingredients

Whole grain cereals (examples: cheerios, wheat chex, oatmeal squares)

Crackers (whole-grain if available)

Pretzels

Nuts and seeds

Dried fruits

Add a touch of sweet (milk duds, m&ms, chocolate chips)

- Instructions

Combine ingredients of choice and enjoy!

Fruit and Cheese Kabobs

- Ingredients

Variety of Cheese

Variety of Fruit

- Instructions

Wash and prepare fruits, cube cheese

Arrange on wooden skewers; enjoy!

Apple Nachos

- Ingredients

2 apples of choice

¼-1/3 cup nut butter (peanut, almond, sunflower, etc)

Small handful chocolate chips

Small handful slivered almonds (optional)

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Lemon juice

- Instructions

Apples: Wash, core and cut your apples into 1/4 inch slices. I like to cut mine into quarters, take a small paring knife and carefully remove the core and upper and lower end where dirt may still be collected (even after washing). Lay apple quarters on a flat surface with the inside of the apple facing up, carefully slice your apple into 1/4 inch slices, even 1/2 inch slices is good too. Whatever thickness you prefer, no rules here! Place apple slices in a small bowl with the lemon juice, toss to coat.

Nut butter: Heat your nut butter just until warmed and somewhat runny. I like to heat mine by using a small silicon bowl placed in a small pot with just enough water to reach half way up the side of the silicon bowl, heat water on low and gently heat the nut butter until warm and drizzable. Alternatively, warm in the microwave for 20 – 30 seconds.

Assemble: On a serving plate, lay your apple slices in a single layer around the outside edge, then layer another small layer over those but towards the inside center of the plate (like shown in the picture above). Drizzle the nut butter in a circular motion, from the middle of the plate to the outside edge. You can also just zig zag the nut butter from one side to the other if you like. Again, no rules – just do what you feel is best! Top with chocolate chips, almonds and sprinkle of cinnamon (or whatever you’ve chosen to use as your toppings).

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.