Spotty Storms This Week and A Cold Shot Next

TONIGHT: Most will enjoy summer-like weather all night with hazy skies from the wildfires and harvest. A few clouds and some thunder will possible mainly after 2 am. Patchy areas of dense fog will once again be a possibility.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Wednesday will still be seasonal with highs in the 75-80 range for most. There will be a chance of morning thunderstorms for a few. Thursday, will bring cooler temperatures in the 70s and more widespread showers or storms are likely as a cool front pushes through. Temperatures Thursday will retreat into the 70s for most.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: We close the week and head into the weekend with some cooler, quiet and dry weather. Temperatures will be seasonable, near 70-77 for most. Saturday looks like a keeper with abundant sunshine and not much wind across the valley and lakes country.

SUNDAY: Some showers or storms will be possible as we enter the second half of the weekend. This cold front will have some punch, and most will see temps in the 65-73 range. Showers and thunder possible.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Much colder air pushes into the northern plains. The mountains of Montana could see SNOW!! For us, no flakes! Cooler temps are expected with lows in the 40s to near 50 and highs in the 57 to 67 range!! We should be mainly dry, but a spotty passing shower is possible, mainly up north.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of thundershowers mainly after 2 am. Patchy fog possible with temps in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. Chance of showers and storms. Low: 67. High: 84.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds with the chance of showers and storms. Low: 64. High: 81.

FRIDAY: Sunshine and pleasant! Low: 59. High: 76.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 56. High: 79.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Low: 60. High: 73.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds with cool northerly wind. Low: 52. High: 65.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with cool temps again. Low: 45. High: 66.

