Washington, D.C. (Valley News Live) - Despite having adjourned for Labor Day and widely communicated concerns for health and safety, the House was called back for a special vote on a USPS Bill by Speaker, Nancy Pelosi. In committee hearings, Rep. Armstrong challenged her motives for the timing and urgency of the vote.

