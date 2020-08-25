Advertisement

Same-sex penguin couple become first-time moms

From a family of two to a family of three.
Officials at Oceanografic Valencia say the penguin pair started building a nest together out of stones and acting like they were getting ready for a baby.
Officials at Oceanografic Valencia say the penguin pair started building a nest together out of stones and acting like they were getting ready for a baby.(Source: OCEANOGRAFIC VALENCIA, CNN)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALENCIA, Spain (CNN) – Electra and Violet are a pair of female gentoo penguins. They’re also new moms.

Officials at Oceanografic Valencia say the penguin pair started building a nest together out of stones and acting like they were getting ready for a baby.

So, the aquarium decided to let them adopt another penguin couple's extra egg, which hatched this month.

Electra and Violet will raise the little chick until it becomes independent, typically after about 75 days.

Folks at the aquarium say this is their first same-sex penguin couple but it's not uncommon.

It happens in more than 450 species of animals, both in zoos and in nature.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

California faces huge fires before usual peak of season

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters in wine country north of San Francisco had created containment lines — used to prevent fires from spreading — around 29 percent of that blaze.

National

Triceratops skull excavated in South Dakota

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The geology professor and students unearthed a Triceratops skull that weighed 3,000 pounds

News

COVID-19 pandemic triggered eating disorders in athletes, health experts say

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
While the Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted many of our eating and fitness routines, local health experts say it’s taken a larger hit to area athletes by triggering eating disorders both at the high school and college level.

News

News - Noon News August 25 - Part 1

Updated: 41 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Classic Potato Frittata - August 25

Updated: 41 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

Latest News

News

News - Noon News August 25 - Part 2

Updated: 41 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 25

Updated: 41 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

News

News - Man In Custody Following Standoff With Police - August 25

Updated: 41 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

National

Lawyers: NFL concussion awards discriminate against Blacks

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dementia tests in the NFL concussion litigation allow doctors to use different baseline standards for Black and white retired players, making it more difficult for Blacks to show injury and qualify for awards, lawyers for two ex-players argued in court filings Tuesday.

National Politics

Melania Trump’s night: GOP convention stars first lady

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The people closest to President Donald Trump -- his family -- are starring on the second night of the Republican National Convention.