Preventing your children from interacting with strangers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It is that time of the year when your child will be riding the bus or even spending more time alone with online learning.

During these uncertain times, does your child know what to do when confronted by a stranger?

According to Sergeant Derek Cruff from the SRO Program, children should always tell an adult exactly what happened.

These children should provide a description including what the person was wearing, what that person looked like and where that person interacted with you.

These adults can include an older sibling, parent and even a neighbor.

It is anyone that the child can feel comfortable and safe providing information to.

As children use the hybrid model this school year and end up being alone in the household, never open the door for people you do not know.

Parents should provide an emergency contact list for their children.

These can be placed on easy to spot places including the front of your fridge.

“The importance of having a plan in place is being ready,” said Sgt. Cruff. “As good parents, we want to make sure that we are always looking out for our children’s best well-being. We want to have this plan in place so if something happens, we are ready for it.”

