Polk County Sheriff’s Office warning the community about internet safety

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received information about website teenagers have been using called omegle.com. It is reported that children learned about this site through the Tik Tok app. Investigators looked into the site and found that it is a chat and video chat format where you do not need an account or log-in to access. There is a link to jerkmate.com, a pornography site, on the homepage. Within seconds of entering the chat room Investigators were sent pornography sites, social media accounts from other users, and were asked to give users access to their social media accounts. Investigators were also solicited to have sexual conversations.

Parents are reminded that predators use social media platforms to solicit, send, and receive child pornography and that every year we receive reports of teenagers sharing inappropriate photos of other teenagers through social media.

Below are helpful links for parents.

https://www.familyeducation.com/mobile-apps/a-complete-guide-to-potentially-dangerous-apps-all-parents-should-be-aware-of

https://www.familyeducation.com/10-apps-for-parents-to-monitor-kids-mobile-use

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.