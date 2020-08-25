North Dakota reaches 10,000 in positive tests for COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota has reached 10,000 in the number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The update released Monday by health officials showed 127 positive tests for the coronavirus in the past day, including 26 in Grand Forks County and 21 in Stark County.

The COVID Tracking Project ranks North Dakota seventh in the country in the number of new cases per capita in the last two weeks.

The number of active cases dropped by 19, to 1,656, after four straight record days.

One new death was reported, a woman in her 90s from McIntosh County with underlying health conditions. Hospitalizations dropped from 52 to 51.

