North Dakota justice with COVID-19 released from hospital

FILE - In this July 28, 2014 file photo, North Dakota State Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle smiles during an interview at the Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. VandeWalle, who is longest-serving North Dakota Supreme Court chief justice in state history and the oldest in the nation, is scheduled to address a joint session of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2015. Hes also slated to receive the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state's highest honor. (AP Photo/Will Kincaid, File)
FILE - In this July 28, 2014 file photo, North Dakota State Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle smiles during an interview at the Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. VandeWalle, who is longest-serving North Dakota Supreme Court chief justice in state history and the oldest in the nation, is scheduled to address a joint session of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2015. Hes also slated to receive the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state's highest honor. (AP Photo/Will Kincaid, File)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota’s longest-serving Supreme Court justice has been released from the hospital where he has been recovering from COVID-19.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen said Justice Gerald VandeWalle was discharged Friday to a facility for rehabilitation to regain his strength.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that VandeWalle has continued his work on the court. He has been reading briefs and emails and drafting opinions while in the hospital.

VandeWalle, who has been on the court for 42 years, had been hospitalized at Sanford Health in Bismarck since Aug. 3.

VandeWalle isn’t sure how he contracted COVID-19.

He had been working from the state Capitol amid the pandemic and has worn a mask and gloves while shopping.

