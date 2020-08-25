Advertisement

ND Supreme Court removes election reform measure from November ballot

(WCAX)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The North Dakota Supreme Court on Tuesday voted to keep off a ballot measure from appearing before voters in November ballot after a group filed a lawsuit.

In a unanimous decision, the supreme court prevented North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger from allowing residents to vote on an amendment to the state’s constitution on November 3.

Measure three was seeking sweeping changes to the constitution.

Brighter Future Alliance, a conservative-group, filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the measure from appearing on the November ballot.

North Dakota Voters First was the group behind the measure.

We previously reported on complaints people made to the secretary of state’s office regarding petitioners with NDVF and their alleged use of dishonest tactics in getting signatures.

