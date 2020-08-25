Man charged in deadly boat crash on Ottertail Lake reportedly drank before incident

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 72-year-old man has bonded out of the Otter Tail County Jail on Tuesday after being charged with three counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

Charles Willis Gramith of Roseville was arrested Saturday accused of causing a deadly boat crash on Ottertail Lake.

According to court documents, Gramith admitted to investigators of drinking two beers on the boat and one earlier.

Gramith had also reportedly took prescription anti-anxiety medication and blood thinners.

Deputies said Gramith had a moderate smell of alcohol coming from him after the wreck. During a preliminary breath test, he blew a .051 blood alcohol concentration.

Gramith is accused of colliding his boat into his next-door neighbor’s boat as it was being tied, causing a man to fall into the water, according to court documents. The 72 year old then allegedly went home.

An autopsy report revealed the victim died instantly with significant head trauma and lacerations to the shoulder and neck areas.

