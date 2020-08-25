Advertisement

Large police presence outside of Fargo South High School

Large police presence at Fargo South High School.
Large police presence at Fargo South High School.(Valley News Live)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -There is a large police presence outside of Fargo South High School.

Fargo Police say they are dealing with a man barricaded in his vehicle in the south parking lot of the school.

It started around 6:10 Tuesday morning for a disturbance call in the 2000 block of 25th St. S.

During an investigation, officers found the man involved in a vehicle in the parking lot.

South High School is now in lock down and police officers are all over the area.

Our reporter on scene counted 15 squad cars in the parking lot and on surrounding streets.

Police have set up a media staging area at 17th street and 17th avenue.

Stay with Valley News Live for updates on this breaking story.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Valley Today KVLY August 25th

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

North Dakota reaches 10,000 in positive tests for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
North Dakota has reached 10,000 in the number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Valley Today

North Dakota justice with COVID-19 released from hospital

Updated: 5 hours ago
North Dakota’s longest-serving Supreme Court justice has been released from the hospital where he has been recovering from COVID-19.

KVLY

Minnesota nears 70K positive COVID-19 tests; deaths at 1,767

Updated: 5 hours ago
Minnesota is nearing 70,000 positive COVID-19 tests.

Latest News

Valley Today

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Updated: 5 hours ago
Public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread in the bars, tattoo shops and gatherings before people left the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and traveled home to nearly every state in the country.

Valley Today

Kenosha protesters, police clash again after Black man shot

Updated: 5 hours ago
Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second night Monday.

News

Businesses express concerns about environment of Downtown Fargo

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Those who work downtown or have businesses say that dangerous activity is driving people away.

News

News - 10:00PM News August 24 - Part 1

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Concerns over unsafe activities in Downtown Fargo

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 24th

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD