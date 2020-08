CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Valley News Live) - Advisor To The Trump Campaign, Lara Trump, gives an overview of the GOP Convention and the contrast between President Trump’s first-term successes and VP Biden’s decades of failed policies.

Advisor To The Trump Campaign, Lara Trump, gives an overview of the GOP Convention and the contrast between President Trump's first-term successes and VP Biden's decades of failed policies. -Producer AJ Posted by POVnow on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.