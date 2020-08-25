COVID-19 pandemic triggered eating disorders in athletes, health experts say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While the Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted many of our eating and fitness routines, local health experts say it’s taken a larger hit to area athletes by triggering eating disorders both at the high school and college level.

Going from five to six workouts in the gym per week to nothing, Sanford Dietitian Kelsey Herrick says many local athletes were left trying to compensate.

“Athletes feel like, ‘I don’t really have a control, so I need to control other areas of my life, like control what I’m eating or control my exercise,’” Herrick said.

Herrick says some athletes have turned to binge eating and bulimia, while others have done the opposite.

“Some athletes will want to restrict because they feel like, ‘Well I’m not really moving, I’m not as active, so why do I need to eat more?’” she said.

Herrick says because eating disorders can impact both your physical and mental health in the long-term, it’s important to get help as soon as possible.

“Is there an over focus on food? Do you feel guilty after eating something? Do you feel like you need to compensate after eating a particular food? Do you feel like you need to go exercise more or eat less? Does it really just feel like that food has a control on you?” Herrick said of some of the warning signs.

Herrick says because COVID-19 has forced many families to spend large amounts of time together, many athletes have come through her door *because* family members picked up on their unhealthy habits.

“We’re eating more meals together, so maybe you’re seeing that someone is taking smaller portions or maybe they’re trying to get out of a meal too. That togetherness time has been really helpful in being able to spot any eating disorder behaviors,” she said.

Herrick adds just because someone’s never had a bad relationship with food before doesn’t mean they can’t develop one.

“Just by looking at someone you can’t tell if they have an eating disorder. Eating disorders don’t discriminate by age, gender, race, size or shape, too. It can affect anybody,” Herrick said.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.