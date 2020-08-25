Businesses express concerns about environment of Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A lot of work has gone into filling Downtown Fargo with shops, restaurants, and bars for people to enjoy, but those who work there or have businesses say that dangerous activity is driving people away.

“Either drunk people or people under the influence as well as a lot of fighting and yelling,” Kelsey Prekel of Fargo said.

“Business owners are struggling to make customers feel welcome and safe when their businesses are already suffering economic devastation,” Adrienne Olson, Downtown Community Partnership vice chair, said.

The Downtown Community Partnership says a lack of social service resources since the pandemic began and changes in open container ordinances have led to more trouble like fighting and harassment.

“People didn’t have a place to go, they didn’t have a place for public bathrooms, they didn’t have a place to go during the day for a warm cup of coffee or a hot meal,” Josie Danz, Zandbroz Manager, said. “We saw a greater number of people lacking those resources and turning to vices.”

Danz has some suggestions. Social services and resources for the people who need it most, the people and bars that contribute to these issues to be held accountable, and ordinances that allow police to act.

“Making sure the city continues to fund social services for those who need it most and put housing as a priority,” Danz said. “With that, we would like to see a day center.”

“We can’t move the problem down the street or to another part of town,” Cody Schuler, FM Coalition to END Homelessness Executive Director said. “We are not going to arrest our way out of these concerns, and we need to have humane conversation that leads to solutions.”

Nicole Crutchfield, the city’s Director of Planning & Development, says needed help for many of the homeless downtown were lost during COVID, however, steps are already being taken to restore them.

Crutchfield says they’ll be getting together with police on Wednesday to further efforts.

