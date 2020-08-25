234 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 234 new cases of COVID-19 along with 1 new death in the state.

In total, 138 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 7.37%.

There are now 1,681 active cases in North Dakota, with 50 patients hospitalized.

