234 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in North Dakota
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 234 new cases of COVID-19 along with 1 new death in the state.
In total, 138 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 7.37%.
There are now 1,681 active cases in North Dakota, with 50 patients hospitalized.
