Advertisement

West Fargo Sheyenne looking for return trip to state title game

Mustang Football gets set to open 2020 season Friday
West Fargo Sheyenne Football Practice
West Fargo Sheyenne Football Practice(KVLY)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Like every other coach in 2020, Jeremy Newton at West Fargo Sheyenne has had to deal with some uncertainties heading into the fall.  

But Newton says getting back on the field for football practice has been a nice piece of normalcy in an anything but normal world.  

“I think the kids have been real responsive too. They’re eager to do anything. So they’ve been listening and doing the best they can and still trying to have fun and be kids. So it’s been a challenge but it’s been fun,”  Newton said Monday.

The Mustangs come into this year with some extra motivation, ending last season with a loss in the AAA State Championship game.  

Being so close to the program’s first state title has been fuel for the workouts this year on and off the field. 

“I think a lot of those juniors and some of the sophomores got in the weight room for sure. We came and threw routes a lot this summer and just got as much work as we can. Because obviously that was heartbreaking last year. When you look at it, it’s kind of a motivational thing and you want to be back there and you want to get that one,” Junior quarterback Grant Warkenthien said.

Warkenthien brings his experience as the starter at quarterback as a sophomore last year into this season and his coach is expecting him to continue to develop his skills and take what he calls the next step. 

“As a sophomore, your progressions aren’t very extensive and you’re not really expected to do a heck of a lot especially from a leadership perspective so those are kind of areas we want to make sure he progresses better into reading defenses and being a better leader. If he can do that, which I’m sure he can, which I’m sure he can he’ll have a decent year,”  Newton said.

Warkenthien will be in charge of an offense that features one of the top running backs in the state. NDSU commit Barika Kpeenu, who has one last year to capture his ultimate goal in a Mustangs uniform. 

“Ever since I was a little kid I always wanted to win a state championship so this is my last chance to do it and this is the last opportunity that I see myself doing it. I’m just going to take every single day, every single week, to try to reach that goal,” Kpeenu said.

The Mustangs open the 2020 season against Grand Forks Red River Friday, August 28.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports - Bison football to play Central Arkansas this fall - 6PM Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Sports - Bison football to play Central Arkansas this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

Bison football to play Central Arkansas this fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Egan
It appears the North Dakota State fall football season will happen after all, at least for one game.

Sports

Sports - Metzger wins Bobcat North Dakota Open

Updated: 13 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Metzger claims Bobcat North Dakota Open title

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
Andre Metzger won the Bobcat North Dakota Open by two shots at Fargo Country Club Sunday.

Sports

Sports - Emanuel Signs With Raiders - August 22

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:18 AM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports - August 22

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Former Bison Emanuel signs with Las Vegas Raiders

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
Former North Dakota State All-American and Buck Buchanan Award winner Kyle Emanuel has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a post on his Instagram.

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - August 22

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - Park River vs. Hatton/Northwood

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD